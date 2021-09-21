Contests
City of Cincinnati’s vaccine deadline for employees delayed

Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
By Jared Goffinet and Mike Schell
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Employees with the City of Cincinnati now have until Oct. 17 to meet the COVID-19 vaccine policy set forth earlier this month, according to Cincinnati City Councilmember David Mann.

The policy applies to all city employees as well as contractors who work on city property.

Mann tells FOX19 NOW bargaining with the unions is ongoing.

The original policy required employees who were unvaccinated as of Sept. 21 to produce a negative COVIID-19 test every week.

Under the initial policy, the city was giving employees an hour of administrative leave to get tested.

The administrative leave for unvaccinated workers to get tested would have stopped on Sept. 22, the policy reads.

