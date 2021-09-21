Contests
Ohio COVID hospitalizations highest since January, governor says

By Kim Schupp and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discussed COVID-19 and how the delta variant is having an impact on the state’s hospitals.

The governor said the state is seeing the highest coronavirus hospitalizations since January.

“Today’s numbers show we have 459 newly reported hospitalizations of people of all ages in the last 24 hours - that’s our highest number since January. Even more startling is that more and more younger Ohioans are being admitted to the hospital for COVID,” DeWine said.

DeWine said Ohio is seeing the highest levels of hospitalizations among those under 50.

“The clear difference between these younger Ohioans and older Ohioans is the rate of vaccination,” he said.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is urging Ohioans to get vaccinated so they don’t become a statistic.

“If you’re young and unvaccinated, it’s now probably only a question of when, not if, you get COVID-19. There’s a very real chance you will end up in the hospital or the obituary pages,” he said.

Dr. Suzanne Bennett at U.C. Health says the nursing shortage coupled with the increase in COVID patients is having a tremendous burden on health professionals.

“It’s rare to get a call about a 60-year-old at this point,” she said. “The numbers are higher, the calls are more frequent, our waiting list is longer and they’re all young.”

