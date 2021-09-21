Wednesday is First Alert Weather Day due to high rainfall

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because rain could be heavy at times and impact your morning and evening commutes.

Overnight it will be warm, wet and muggy with rain increasing in the area after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

There may be some thunder but no severe storms are in the forecast.

Rainfall totals from Monday through Thursday afternoon should be an inch or more in almost all locations.

Some areas will get as much as 2.5″ but because the rain will fall over several days and the ground is dry, flooding is not expected.

Thursday afternoon the sky will clear and Friday will be sunny and much cooler.

Another front arrives Saturday bringing showers from morning into late afternoon. Saturday evening through the remainder of the weekend will be dry.

