Woman accused of trying to kidnap young girl from Clermont County playground

playground generic
playground generic(source: Pixabay)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old woman is indicted on charges of attempted kidnapping and abduction after an alleged attempt to take a four-year-old girl from a playground.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, Crystal Harrison, 38, was at the playground at 600 University Lane in Batavia Township where she picked up the child from a swing, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said.

Harrison then carried the four-year-old over to a stroller, the sheriff’s office said.

To “prepare the stroller,” the sheriff’s office said Harrison put the girl down. The four-year-old then took off, running away from Harrison and back to some older kids at the playground.

The other kids began yelling at Harrison that she was not the girl’s mother and to stop what she was doing, according to court records.

The 38-year-old Harrison then left the playground area to go inside a nearby apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said.

A 14-year-old witness followed Harrison through the complex and watched which apartment she went into.

The witness then called 911.

Detectives arrived to interview Harrison, who denied picking up the young girl from the swing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Harrison’s statement contradicts witnesses’ claims and surveillance video that showed everything.

Crystal Harrison, 38, is accused of attempting a four-year-old girl from a playground.
Crystal Harrison, 38, is accused of attempting a four-year-old girl from a playground.(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

Harrison appeared in court Wednesday as a grand jury indicted her on charges of attempted kidnapping and abduction.

The four-year-old girl was not injured and returned to her family.

