Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

11-year-old boy hit by stray bullet in Villages at Roll Hill

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting Tuesday that left an 11-year-old hospitalized.
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting Tuesday that left an 11-year-old hospitalized.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Tuesday night in the Villages at Roll Hill.

The shooting happened sometime around 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Nottingham Drive.

Police say the boy was playing video games in his room when two rounds of gunfire entered the room, one of which hit him in the leg.

The gunfire was the result of an altercation between two groups, according to police.

The boy was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

No word on suspects.

CPD is investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Green Township are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex early Monday.
Florence man wanted in Green Township double-shooting, police say
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
VIDEO: Man charged in alleged assault against 4-year-old at Fairfield daycare
VIDEO: Teacher charged with assault against 4-year-old at Fairfield daycare
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
No charges to be filed in shooting death of NKU law student, prosecutor says
Fifteen shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.
2 hurt in Clifton shooting, police say

Latest News

Dayton police investigate a shooting on Ingram Street after which an officer and a suspect were...
Dayton police officer shot, suspect in critical condition
Brittany Gosney interrogation and polygraph test on March 1 [Part 1]
Brittany Gosney interrogation and polygraph test on March 1 [Part 1]
Brittany Gosney interrogation and polygraph test on March 1 [Part 2]
Brittany Gosney interrogation and polygraph test on March 2
Brittany Gosney interrogation and polygraph test on March 1 [Part 2]
Brittany Gosney interrogation and polygraph test on March 1 [Part 2]