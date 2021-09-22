11-year-old boy hit by stray bullet in Villages at Roll Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Tuesday night in the Villages at Roll Hill.

The shooting happened sometime around 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Nottingham Drive.

Police say the boy was playing video games in his room when two rounds of gunfire entered the room, one of which hit him in the leg.

The gunfire was the result of an altercation between two groups, according to police.

The boy was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

No word on suspects.

CPD is investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.