Bandit caught on cam stealing from garages in Anderson Township

Bikes. Soda cans. A weedwacker. Chaco tacos... “He was just having a happy little excursion in our garage.”
By Joanna Bouras
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been caught on several home security cameras in Anderson Township stealing from garages.

Some homeowners targeted by the thief say it’s a little amusing how comfortable he made himself—before making off with bikes, ice cream, soda and the like.

Brian Blazer says his house and his neighbor’s house were broken into last Tuesday.

“Eight in the morning when I went to go to my car, both of the cars were totally trashed, stuff thrown all over, boxes, wallets gone,” he said.

Blazer checked his surveillance cameras. What does he find? A man inside his car.

“So we looked in the garage,” he said, “and there were four bikes completely missing.”

Checking his camera again, Blazer sees the man walking a bike out of the garage while holding a weedwacker. But as he tries to ride away, he falls over.

Blazer says his wife quickly called Anderson Township police, who told them they were at that moment trailing a man on a bike.

“So he was on our bike sitting here with our bag with a baseball bat, and he has a cig, so he was just having a little happy excursion in our garage,” Blazer said.

“And we were like, well, he couldn’t have taken four bikes by himself. So we did a search around the house, and about a quarter of a mile away from here were the three other bikes, the weedwacker, like 15 sodas... It was kind of funny actually.”

Blazer says they found most of their belongings in a green space across the street after following a trail of soda cans.

He also says the thief crafted a makeshift bed on the floor of his garage. “He slept on this and had a pillow and pop cans, like ten pop cans around him.”

Police have not made an arrest.

Amanda Matern lives about a mile and a half away on Gammwell Drive. She says a man also broke into her garage.

“A shirtless man had come up my driveway and helped himself to my garage and helped himself to some popsicles and took my kids’ bike,” she said. “I feel violated. I felt very upset, very nervous for my mom who was home.”

Matern says she never found her son’s bike. She wants the man to be found so he will stop breaking into people’s homes.

“I’d like to see him arrested,” she said. “I’d like to see our neighborhood safe. I’d like to know that people can go out, mow their lawn, go out for a can of gas if they need to fill up their lawn mower and not worry about their Choco Tacos getting stolen.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

