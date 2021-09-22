Christ Hospital newborns welcome fall season with adorable onesies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newborns at Christ Hospital are welcoming the fall season with special “Falling in Love” onesies.

All babies born on Sept. 22 at the Mt. Auburn or Liberty Township birthing centers were outfitted in the limited-edition onesie.

Christopher D. Vollmer, III, son of Lizzy and Chris Vollmer, is one of the newborns wearing the special onesie.

