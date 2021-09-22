Contests
Christ Hospital newborns welcome fall season with adorable onesies

Christopher D. Vollmer, III, son of Lizzy and Chris Vollmer, was outfitted with the special...
Christopher D. Vollmer, III, son of Lizzy and Chris Vollmer, was outfitted with the special "Falling in Love" onesie.(Christ Hospital)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newborns at Christ Hospital are welcoming the fall season with special “Falling in Love” onesies.

All babies born on Sept. 22 at the Mt. Auburn or Liberty Township birthing centers were outfitted in the limited-edition onesie.

Christopher D. Vollmer, III, son of Lizzy and Chris Vollmer, is one of the newborns wearing the special onesie.

All babies born on Sept. 22 at the Mt. Auburn or Liberty Township birthing centers were...
All babies born on Sept. 22 at the Mt. Auburn or Liberty Township birthing centers were outfitted in the limited-edition onesie.(Christ Hospital)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

