CPD homicide unit investigating parked van in North Fairmount
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a reported shooting in North Fairmount.
Police have the intersection of Linden and Pulte streets blocked off.
The homicide unit is looking into a brown van parked at that intersection.
FOX19 is at the scene.
We will update this devloping story as more information becomes available.
