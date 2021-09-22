CPD homicide unit investigating parked van in North Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a reported shooting in North Fairmount.

Police have the intersection of Linden and Pulte streets blocked off.

The homicide unit is looking into a brown van parked at that intersection.

FOX19 is at the scene.

We will update this devloping story as more information becomes available.

