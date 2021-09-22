David Bell, Reds agree to contract extension

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the franchise, he announced during Wednesday’s Zoom meeting with the press.

Bell signed a three-year deal with a club option for the 2022 season when the Reds hired him back in 2018.

The extension will go through the 2023 season.

In Bell’s 190 games as manager, the Reds have a .492 win percentage.

When comparing the two full 162 game seasons under Bell, Cincinnati’s 2021 season is better than the 2019 season. (The 2020 season was 60 games due to the pandemic. Reds went 31-29.)

The Reds finished 2019 at 75-87. That win total was an increase from the 67 the Reds won in 2018 under managers Bryan Price and Jim Riggleman.

The Reds have surpassed that win total already in the 2021 season with 78 wins. There are 10 games remaining in the season.

Bell has the Reds hunting for a playoff spot again as the team hopes to improve on last year’s brief playoff appearance if they make it.

