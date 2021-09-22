Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

David Bell, Reds agree to contract extension

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell stands on the mound as he makes a pitching change during the...
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell stands on the mound as he makes a pitching change during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 7-6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the franchise, he announced during Wednesday’s Zoom meeting with the press.

Bell signed a three-year deal with a club option for the 2022 season when the Reds hired him back in 2018.

The extension will go through the 2023 season.

In Bell’s 190 games as manager, the Reds have a .492 win percentage.

When comparing the two full 162 game seasons under Bell, Cincinnati’s 2021 season is better than the 2019 season. (The 2020 season was 60 games due to the pandemic. Reds went 31-29.)

The Reds finished 2019 at 75-87. That win total was an increase from the 67 the Reds won in 2018 under managers Bryan Price and Jim Riggleman.

The Reds have surpassed that win total already in the 2021 season with 78 wins. There are 10 games remaining in the season.

Bell has the Reds hunting for a playoff spot again as the team hopes to improve on last year’s brief playoff appearance if they make it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
No charges to be filed in shooting death of NKU law student, prosecutor says
playground generic
Woman accused of trying to kidnap young girl from Clermont County playground
VIDEO: Man charged in alleged assault against 4-year-old at Fairfield daycare
VIDEO: Teacher charged with assault against 4-year-old at Fairfield daycare
Brittany Gosney interrogation and polygraph test on March 1 [Part 3]
‘You’re full of sh--!” Middletown mother who killed her son undergoes interrogation, polygraph
Elijah Thompson
Man wanted in Green Township double shooting arrested in NKY

Latest News

T.H. Quinn Cincinnati Queen City Open 2021
T.H. Quinn Cincinnati Queen City Open starts Wednesday
Cincinnati native led Team USA's win over Paraguay
Rose Lavelle shines in USWNT's win at TQL Stadium
Penn Station Spirit Award Winner
Penn Station Spirit Award Winner
Johnny Bench, heavy hitting Cincinnati Reds catcher, connects for home run in ninth inning of...
Johnny Bench’s single-season HR record for catchers broken by Royals’ Pérez