Dayton police officer shot, suspect in critical condition
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Dayton police officer was shot on Tuesday night during an exchange of gunfire in the city.
The officer is at Miami Valley Hospital in stable condition, according to Dayton police.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Ingram Street.
A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition, police say.
The incident is under investigation.
