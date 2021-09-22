Dayton police officer shot, suspect in critical condition

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Dayton police officer was shot on Tuesday night during an exchange of gunfire in the city.

The officer is at Miami Valley Hospital in stable condition, according to Dayton police.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Ingram Street.

A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition, police say.

The incident is under investigation.

#UPDATE #Investigation The officer injured tonight on Ingram St. is in stable condition. The suspect is in critical condition.

We will release additional information later this evening. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 22, 2021

