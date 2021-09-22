Contests
Dorito finally finds forever home after spending a quarter of her life at a shelter

Dorito, 2 years old, was found as a stray in Toledo in March 2021. She spent 139 days at the...
Dorito, 2 years old, was found as a stray in Toledo in March 2021. She spent 139 days at the Toledo Humane Society before being adopted.(Toledo Humane Society)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (Gray News) – ­After more than a dozen posts on social media and spending 139 days at the Toledo Humane Society, Dorito was finally adopted.

“We couldn’t save lives without the support and dedication of our incredible community and for getting the word out about the animals in our care,” THS said in a post on Facebook. “It is thanks to all of you passionate people that Dorito did not spend day 140 sitting (in) her kennel.”

Employees with THS said the dog was found as a stray at the end of March. She was first taken to a different shelter in hopes that someone would come forward to reclaim her.

When no one claimed her, Dorito went up for adoption and was transferred to the humane society.

The humane society said Dorito has proven daily to be an amazing and smart dog.
The humane society said Dorito has proven daily to be an amazing and smart dog.(Toledo Humane Society)

Despite 14 posts on social media, finding the right family for the 2-year-old dog was challenging.

To put things in perspective, the shelter said it typically features an animal once or twice on social media before they are adopted.

“She knows how to sit and seems eager to please,” employees posted on Facebook. “You’re guaranteed to laugh at her goofy personality as she jumps and wiggles her way into your heart.”

Because of her high energy and size, she had some restrictions that limited who would be able to adopt her.

THS said Dorito would not do well in a home with a cat or other small animals, and suggested she go to a home with older children so there’s no risk of knocking a younger child down.

Finally, after the humane society’s latest plea, Dorito was adopted to a good home. In fact, this pup already has her own Facebook page so you can follow her adventures outside of shelter life.

“We’ve already received pictures from the adopter and she’s definitely making herself right at home,” the humane society said. “We are so pleased with this match!”

Dorito and her new owner.
Dorito and her new owner.(Toledo Humane Society)

