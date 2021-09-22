First Alert Weather Day: Periods of heavy rain, falling temperature

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Moderate to heavy rain is expected through the remainder of the day and into the evening. Midday temperatures in the upper 50s will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon.

Much of the Tri-State has already recorded a good deal of rain. The total rainfall from Monday through Thursday afternoon should reach an inch or more in most locations. Some areas will receive as much as 2.5 inches. This rain is spread over several days and falling onto ground that has been dry, so flooding is not expected.

Thursday starts cloudy with a chance for a few isolated showers. Rain chances will end Thursday afternoon as sky conditions continue to clear.

Friday will be sunny, dry and much cooler with highs only in the 60s. Another front arrives Saturday bringing showers from morning into late afternoon. Saturday evening through the remainder of the weekend will be dry.

