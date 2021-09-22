Contests
First Alert Weather: Heavy rain much of the day

By Frank Marzullo
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready for rain and plenty of standing water for your Wednesday morning commute.

Heavy rain will fall through the day and continue through Wednesday evening.

Look for falling temperatures through the 60s and into 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

Rainfall totals from earlier in the week on Monday through Thursday afternoon should be an inch or more in almost all locations.

Some areas will get as much as 2.5 inches.

Flooding is not expected because it’s falling over several days and the ground is dry.

By Thursday afternoon, the sky will clear and Friday will be sunny and much cooler back to highs in the 60s.

Another front will arrive Saturday with showers from morning into late afternoon.

Saturday evening through the remainder of the weekend will be dry.

