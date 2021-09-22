Contests
Green Township man found not guilty in rape of transgender woman

Adonas Hicks still faces charges in the alleged rape of two other victims last year.
Adonas Hicks
Adonas Hicks(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Grasha
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A Green Township man charged with raping three people, including two transgender women, was found not guilty Wednesday in one of the attacks.

After a bench trial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, Judge Jennifer Branch found Adonas Hicks not guilty of all four charges he faced in one of the cases. A trial involving the other two alleged victims is not expected to take place until next year.

PREVIOUSLY | Man accused of raping woman, 2 transgender individuals at gunpoint, prosecutor says

Prosecutors said Hicks, 31, attacked and raped a transgender woman at gunpoint on Nov. 13, 2020 at her home in Westwood.

According to Hicks’ attorney Clyde Bennett II, the transgender woman in that case was “not credible” when she testified, and the evidence did not substantiate her version of what happened.

“We are very pleased with the not guilty verdicts in this case,” Bennett said. “Particularly in light of the alleged victim’s sworn testimony that she was raped, robbed and beaten by Mr. Hicks.”

The other two attacks prosecutors have linked to Hicks happened in September and early November 2020 in Mount Airy.

The first happened Sept. 7. Prosecutors say Hicks approached a woman as she was walking home, forced her into a wooded area and raped her at gunpoint.

On Nov. 8, prosecutors say Hicks sexually assaulted a different transgender woman at gunpoint.

