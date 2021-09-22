Maximum sentence for man who repeatedly had sex with young girl at Tri-State hotel

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 37-year-old Indiana man will spend the maximum amount of time in prison for what the judge in his case described as an “egregious” act of child molestation.

Corey Frank started talking with a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat last year, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

Within a day, Frank drove from Fishers to the community center in Harrison, Ohio, where he picked the girl up.

The girl told police Frank had said he was 18 and wanted to hang out with her.

After Frank picked the girl up, he took her to a hotel in Greendale, where he forced her to have sex with him multiple times, according to court documents.

Frank told authorities he took the girl to the hotel because they couldn’t go out to eat as all the businesses were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The girl did tell Frank she was older than her actual age, but before any “sex act” she told him she was 13, according to Deddens. “Frank continued with his plans regardless of this information,” Deddens says.

Frank stayed with the girl in a rented hotel room for two days before returning her to the Harrison community center.

Frank pleaded guilty in July to two counts of child molesting. The plea deal left a sentencing range of between 3 and 32 years.

Judge Jonathan Cleary of Dearborn Superior Court sentenced Frank to the full 32 years. He will be required to register as a sex offender for life after his release.

The girl’s mother spoke to FOX19 last year.

“She’s kind of mentally disturbed by all of this,” she said. “She’s having nightmares and things of that nature. This man literally threatened to kill her, held a knife to her, forced her to do things she didn’t want to do.”

Deddens says the case should remind the public how dangerous social media can be for impressionable children.

“This case should be terrifying for any parent or member of the public. In the span of 24 hours, this victim met her abuser and was in a hotel room with a 36-year-old man who had also lied to her about his age, being subjected to a terrible life-changing situation that had spun massively out of control,” she said.

