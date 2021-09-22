Middletown school bus hit with BB gun fire

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are investigating after a school bus was shot with a BB gun on Tuesday.

The bus was being driven for Middletown City Schools, though the kids are students at Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy, a K-8 charter school.

According to Middletown Schools, the back of the bus was shot on Minnesota Street.

No kids were hurt.

When the driver realized what was happening, they pulled over into a parking lot on Douglas Park.

That is where parents came to pick up the students.

Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy is located around five minutes from where the shooting happened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.