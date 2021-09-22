Contests
Middletown school bus hit with BB gun fire

By Kody Fisher
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are investigating after a school bus was shot with a BB gun on Tuesday.

The bus was being driven for Middletown City Schools, though the kids are students at Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy, a K-8 charter school.

According to Middletown Schools, the back of the bus was shot on Minnesota Street.

No kids were hurt.

When the driver realized what was happening, they pulled over into a parking lot on Douglas Park.

That is where parents came to pick up the students.

Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy is located around five minutes from where the shooting happened.

