Police searching for missing woman last seen in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 19 in Over-the-Rhine.

Police said Ameka Thompson, 42, left to go smoke a cigarette outside of her apartment on Logan Street around 10:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

They said her mental health may not be good, but her physical health is good.

She is described as 5′5″, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she frequents the Westside of Cincinnati.

If you see her you’re asked to contact Det. Nikki Oliver at 513-352-4567.

