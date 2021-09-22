Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

South Carolina’s Confederate monument protection law upheld

FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument...
FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument to Confederate soldiers at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. The South Carolina Supreme Court has upheld a 2000 law protecting Confederate monuments from being moved without a vote from the General Assembly.(Source: AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled a state law preventing anyone from moving a Confederate monument or changing the historical name of a street or building without the Legislature’s permission is legal.

But in the same ruling Wednesday, the justices struck down a requirement that two-thirds of the General Assembly must approve a move or name change.

The ruling keeps intact South Carolina’s Heritage Act.

The 2000 law has prevented colleges and local governments from removing Confederate monuments or the names of segregationists from buildings.

Lawmakers have refused to even take up any requests to remove monuments over the past few years even as other Southern cities act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
No charges to be filed in shooting death of NKU law student, prosecutor says
playground generic
Woman accused of trying to kidnap young girl from Clermont County playground
Brittany Gosney interrogation and polygraph test on March 1 [Part 3]
‘You’re full of sh--!” Middletown mother who killed her son undergoes interrogation, polygraph
VIDEO: Man charged in alleged assault against 4-year-old at Fairfield daycare
VIDEO: Teacher charged with assault against 4-year-old at Fairfield daycare
Elijah Thompson
Man wanted in Green Township double shooting arrested in NKY

Latest News

FOX19 NOW headlines: Sept. 22
FOX19 NOW headlines: Sept. 22
Corey Frank
Maximum sentence for man who repeatedly had sex with young girl at Tri-State hotel
The House faces a deadline Monday to vote on the first part of President Joe Biden’s plan — a...
Biden meets with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split
St. Elizabeth employees go to court over vaccine requirement
St. Elizabeth employees go to court over vaccine requirement