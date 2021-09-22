Contests
T.H. Quinn Cincinnati Queen City Open starts Wednesday

Squash players from around the world will play for a chance to win $12K
By Lauren Artino
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The T.H. Quinn Cincinnati Queen City Open starts Wednesday in Fairfax.

Players from across the world will compete in the first The T.H. Quinn Cincinnati Queen City Open, which kicks off Wednesday afternoon.

Squash players ranging from 6 to 60 years old play at the club which sits off Virgina Ave.

