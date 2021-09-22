Tour million dollar homes during Homearama 2021

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homerama 2021 is underway and will feature five fully decorated and landscaped homes in a variety of architectural styles.

Builders include Redknot Homes, Sterling Homes, Wieland Builders and Zicka Homes.

The homes are priced at $1.3 million and up. This year’s show is being presented by JP Flooring Design Center and Two Men And A Truck.

Parkside Estates boasts 48 half-acre lots that sit amongst a wooded hamlet, gifting owners with tranquility and natural beauty within close proximity of the central city.

It is located in Anderson Township, within the Forest Hills School District.

Show dates will run from Saturday, Sept. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 3 Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $19.00 at the gate.

Discount tickets are available online for $18.

A special two-day ticket will be available for $29.00 at the gate only.

Children 12 and under are admitted for free if accompanied by an adult.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.