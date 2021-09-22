Contests
Where are all the Lunchables?

FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase in demand for the product.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(Gray News) - With students back in the classroom, it seems as though many go-to lunchbox food items have gone missing from grocery stores across the country.

Lunchables, in particular, are hard to come by these days. Shelves are bare, leaving behind only the price tag denoting where the classic meat, chesse and cracker combo should be found.

According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase in demand for the product.

“We’re thrilled to see incredible demand across our portfolio,” the company said in a statement issued to Gray Television. “Compared to 2019, nearly 2 million more households bought Kraft Heinz brands in the second quarter of 2021.”

The company went on to say it has seen an all-time high for many of its brands, including Lunchables, crediting proactive steps and marketing investments for the increase.

“Lunchables is seeing double-digit growth for the first time in five years,” Kraft Heinz said in a statement.

Kraft Heinz is aware of the shortage and is working to get the pre-packaged meal kits stocked on shelves again.

“We’re actively investing in our supply chains and have teams working fast and furiously so our retailers and consumers can get more of the Kraft Heinz products they love, wherever they like to shop,” the statement said.

