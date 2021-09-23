Air Care called to Clermont County crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) Air Care is responding to a crash in Clermont County.

It happened in the 500 block of Branch Hill-Loveland Road in Miami Township about 6 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers say.

A passing motorist called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle off the road.

Branch Hill Loveland is closed in the 500 block due to a car into a tree. One patient has been extricated and is being flown by @UCEmergencyEMS aircare. Expect BH Loveland to be closed through rush hour. #cincytraffic @Local12 @WCPO @WLWT @FOX19 @LovelandNewsOH @ClermontEng pic.twitter.com/McDNXMhCUC — MiamiTwp FireEMS (@MiamiTwpFD) September 23, 2021

The extent of injuries is not clear.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will update this breaking story throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.