Air Care called to Clermont County crash
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) Air Care is responding to a crash in Clermont County.
It happened in the 500 block of Branch Hill-Loveland Road in Miami Township about 6 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers say.
A passing motorist called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle off the road.
The extent of injuries is not clear.
FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will update this breaking story throughout the day.
