Air Care called to Clermont County crash

Air Care was called to a crash in Clermont County early Thursday.
Air Care was called to a crash in Clermont County early Thursday.(WCAX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) Air Care is responding to a crash in Clermont County.

It happened in the 500 block of Branch Hill-Loveland Road in Miami Township about 6 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers say.

A passing motorist called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle off the road.

The extent of injuries is not clear.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will update this breaking story throughout the day.

