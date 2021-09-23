Boone County’s driver testing branch moves to new location

Contests
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County driver testing branch location will move from the county’s justice center to a new home on Financial Driver starting Sept. 27.

Sept. 23 is the last day for testing at the Boone County Justice Center location.

Driver testing will then be moved to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Regional Drivers Licensing Office at 6159 1st Financial Driver, Suite #200 in Burlington.

“The new KSP regional driver testing locations are being done in accordance with the KYTC licensing model,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Regionalizing these locations will offer more efficient and effective services.”

Appointments are available Monday through Friday and can be made online.

Residents must make an appointment before arriving for a permit, driver, or commercial driver license test.

