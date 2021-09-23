Boone County’s driver testing branch moves to new location

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County driver testing branch location will move from the county’s justice center to a new home on Financial Driver starting Sept. 27.

Sept. 23 is the last day for testing at the Boone County Justice Center location.

Driver testing will then be moved to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Regional Drivers Licensing Office at 6159 1st Financial Driver, Suite #200 in Burlington.

“The new KSP regional driver testing locations are being done in accordance with the KYTC licensing model,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Regionalizing these locations will offer more efficient and effective services.”

Appointments are available Monday through Friday and can be made online.

Residents must make an appointment before arriving for a permit, driver, or commercial driver license test.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.