Brett Hankison: Bond reduced for former LMPD officer involved in Breonna Taylor raid

Exactly one year after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced no criminal charges specifically for the death of Breonna Taylor, a former LMPD officer involved in the raid had his bond lowered.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Exactly one year after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced no criminal charges specifically for the death of Breonna Taylor, a former LMPD officer involved in the raid had his bond lowered.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

Brett Hankison was charged for firing his gun into neighboring apartments during the March 2020 raid that left Taylor dying on the floor of her apartment.

A judge on Thursday lowered his bond from $15,000 to $7,500. He had already paid the full $15,000, so he will be refunded $7,500.

Hankison and Myles Cosgrove were fired for their involvement in the raid. Sgt. Jon Mattingly, the third officer who fired his weapon that night, resigned this year.

Hankison was supposed to stand trial in August on a charge of wanton endangerment, but it has been moved to February of next year.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

