Dayton police officer released from hospital after being shot in head

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
*WARNING: Video contains graphic images*

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Dayton police officer shot Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire in the city is out of the hospital.

Officer Thadeu Holloway was released Thursday after being shot by Antwyane Lowe, according to Dayton Interim Chief of Police Matt Carper.

Per Dayton police, Officer Holloway responded to a fraud call at Dollar General on Gettysburg Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer made contact with Lowe, who was believed to be the suspect for the call, a little less than an hour later on Ingram Street.

When Officer Holloway asked Lowe to stop, police say he lunged at the officer and hit him.

The officer then tased Lowe, who fell to the ground.

While on the ground, the man grabbed a gun and shot at Officer Holloway, hitting him in the side of the head, police say.

Officer Holloway fired five shots and hit Lowe “multiple times,” according to the Interim chief.

Lowe was said to be in serious but stable condition on Wednesday, Carper said. No update on his condition has been announced.

Dayton Police Department’s Violent Crimes Bureau is handling the investigation.

