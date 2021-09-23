A good samaritan’s family speaks of their heartbreak after he died while helping an elderly man push his car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was Friday night, 11 p.m., when 23-year-old Kenneth Chambers, stopped to help an elderly deacon push his disabled car to a safe spot.

As it turns out, while helping, someone pulled up and opened fire on them.

Kenneth was fatally wounded in his neck as the man he was helping ran and ducked.

Kenneth’s mother, Nicole, and aunt, Arnetta, didn’t find out until days later the sad story they saw on TV about a good samaritan being killed was their beloved Kenneth.

Chambers family is brokenhearted (Murder victim's family)

They mourn his loss and ask for the public’s help catching his killer.

