Grab your wings and join the Cincinnati Zoo’s Monarch Festival

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The zoo is celebrating monarch butterflies with an annual festival during their 3,000-mile journey from Canada to Mexico.

The annual Monarch Festival will include monarch-themed videos and activities posted on its social channels and website starting Monday, Sept. 27 through Oct. 2.

Visitors will be invited to take part in a migration simulation and other monarch-themed fun.

“The Cincinnati Zoo is a proud partner in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) North American Monarch program and a recognized leader in pollinator conservation efforts,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said. “Our goals while the monarchs get ready for their cross-continent migration is to inspire action to help them on their way.”

Pollinator learning and activity stations will be set up in the Zoo’s Vine Street Village from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and visitors can participate in a self-guided migration.

The zoo said monarch costumes are encouraged.

The Monarch Festival is free with admission.

The zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

