Hyde Park race supporting cancer research returns this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A classic race to help support cancer research makes its returns to Hyde Park for the first time since 2019.

The Hyde Park Blast is not only a time to be competitive or get in some exercise, but it’s also all to support a good cause.

“We’re really hoping that people decide to come out on Saturday, enjoy the weather, maybe donate a little bit more, drink one more beer,” says Hyde Park Blast Co-Founder Cheryl Nieheisel, “Participate in the run and help us cure cancer.”

The four-mile run or walk through Hyde Park Neighborhoods and streets benefits The Cure Starts Now.

The Cure Starts Now is an organization that helps fund pediatric brain cancer research and supports families of kids battling the non-curable disease DIPG.

“They’re [The Cure Starts Now] looking for what they call the ‘homerun cure,’ and what they believe, and we believe, is once they find that cure, it will not only help cure pediatric brain cancer but all cancers,” explains Nieheisel. “We’re really excited to work with them and they’re [like] family.”

New this year, the running and walking race will be in the evening.

Usually, the morning kicks off with the foot race and cycling events happen in the evening.

Since there will not be bike races this year, the focus is all on the walkers and runners and their supporters.

The race will also be in the fall for the first time ever. It is usually in June or July but was moved to the fall this year due to the pandemic.

“We’re so excited,” exclaims Nieheisel. “You know, last year was tough for a lot of people, and it was hard losing a little momentum not having the event. But pediatric cancer didn’t take a break last year, so we’re still fighting for a cure.”

Even if you don’t come down for the races, Nieheisel says the bands (featuring Cowboy Mouth as the headliner) are enough to rock the square and for people to come together for a good cause.

Events start Saturday at 4 p.m. with the kids’ races. The four-mile race will start at 6 p.m.

You still have time to register for all of these events.

There is packet pick-up and in-person registration available at Fleet Feet in Oakley and at the event Saturday.

It is free to attend the block party and concerts. The block party begins at 4 p.m. and Cowboy Mouth will take the stage at 9 p.m.

