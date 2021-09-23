MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt returns Friday for the first time since 2019 after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Recently crowned as the Best Theme Park Halloween Event by the USA Today, Halloween Haunt will take place every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 30.

Halloween Haunt features haunted mazes, scare zones, live entertainment and more.

Tickets are free for Kings Island 2020, 2021 and 2022 passholders.

Non-passholders can buy tickets online.

Halloween Haunt is not recommended for anyone under the age of 13.

Kings Island is hosting its daytime Tricks and Treats family-friendly event on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31.

