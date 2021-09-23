Man recorded rape of teenage girl in Tri-County Mall bathroom, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in a Tri-County Mall bathroom.

Joshua Stanfield, 20, of Pleasant Run, met the victim on Snapchat, according to court documents.

On Sept. 13, Stanfield sent an Uber to pick the girl up and bring her to the mall, where Stanfield met her, Springdale police say in an affidavit.

Stanfield led the girl into a bathroom and forcibly raped her, according to police.

Stanfield allegedly recorded some of the incident on his phone and threatened to post it if the victim told anyone.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Sep. 15.

He faces charges of rape with threat of force, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, pandering sexual material to minors and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

A judge on Thursday assessed him a cash bond of $210,000 across the four charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.