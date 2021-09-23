Contests
Man recorded rape of teenage girl in Tri-County Mall bathroom, police say

Joshua Stanfield allegedly told the girl he would post the video if she told anyone.
Joshua Stanfield
Joshua Stanfield(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in a Tri-County Mall bathroom.

Joshua Stanfield, 20, of Pleasant Run, met the victim on Snapchat, according to court documents.

On Sept. 13, Stanfield sent an Uber to pick the girl up and bring her to the mall, where Stanfield met her, Springdale police say in an affidavit.

Stanfield led the girl into a bathroom and forcibly raped her, according to police.

Stanfield allegedly recorded some of the incident on his phone and threatened to post it if the victim told anyone.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Sep. 15.

He faces charges of rape with threat of force, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, pandering sexual material to minors and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

A judge on Thursday assessed him a cash bond of $210,000 across the four charges.

