Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

One victim in Green Township double shooting dies, police say

Authorities are on scene of a shooting reported at a Green Township apartment complex early...
Authorities are on scene of a shooting reported at a Green Township apartment complex early Monday.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One victim in the Green Township double shooting has died, according to police.

The Hamilton County coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Josiah Harris.

Harris and another victim were shot at the Cedar Hill apartments in the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue early Monday morning.

On Tuesday, Covington police arrested 21-year-old Elijah Thompson.

Elijah Thompson
Elijah Thompson(Covington Police)

He is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

Thompson was charged with the aggravated assault warrant issued out of Ohio.

Covington police said no local charges have been filed at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at a scene on Linden and Pulte streets.
2 bodies found in parked van in North Fairmount
Corey Frank
Maximum sentence for man who repeatedly molested girl at Tri-State hotel
Ameka Thompson
Police searching for missing woman last seen in OTR
Brittany Gosney interrogation and polygraph test on March 1 [Part 3]
‘You’re full of sh--!” Middletown mother who killed her son undergoes interrogation, polygraph
Mysterious photo sent to family of Middletown man missing for 35 years
Mysterious photo sent to family of Middletown man missing for 35 years

Latest News

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and any of his assistant attorney generals have been appointed...
Ohio Attorney General appointed special prosecutor after Butler County auditor accused of misconduct
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
The Hyde Park Blast returns Saturday for the first time at night and in the fall
Hyde Park race supporting cancer research returns this weekend
COVID vaccine
Gov. DeWine announces vaccination incentives for younger Ohioans