One victim in Green Township double shooting dies, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One victim in the Green Township double shooting has died, according to police.

The Hamilton County coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Josiah Harris.

Harris and another victim were shot at the Cedar Hill apartments in the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue early Monday morning.

On Tuesday, Covington police arrested 21-year-old Elijah Thompson.

Elijah Thompson (Covington Police)

He is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

Thompson was charged with the aggravated assault warrant issued out of Ohio.

Covington police said no local charges have been filed at this time.

