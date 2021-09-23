Contests
Policy requiring COVID vaccines for CPS students to be discussed Friday

As of Aug. 31, 2021, there were 76 reported positive cases and 354 people quarantined in the...
As of Aug. 31, 2021, there were 76 reported positive cases and 354 people quarantined in the Spencer County School District, accounting for 10% of the district’s population.(WAVE 3 News)
By Jared Goffinet and Mike Schell
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education’s Policy Committee will meet on Friday to discuss a COVID-19 policy for eligible students, according to CPS board member Mike Morowski.

The policy would still have to be voted on and approved by the school board.

The committee is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Friday.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 12 and older.

Pfizer did say on Monday its vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon, according to the Associated Press.

Ohio law prohibits schools from requiring vaccines that have not been fully approved by the FDA, something the Pfizer vaccine received last month.

Los Angeles public schools approved a vaccine requirement for all students 12 and older, the Los Angeles Times reported two weeks ago. Students of LA public schools must be fully vaccinated by January.

CPS employees are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The decision was unanimously approved earlier this month.

Exemptions are allowed if an employee can prove they have a medical or genuine religious reason not to get the vaccine.

An employee can also refuse to get it without reason.

In both cases, the employees must show proof of weekly negative COVID tests.

