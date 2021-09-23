Ring of car thieves hitting ‘every city’ in Northern Kentucky, police say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help catching a group of thieves preying on vehicle owners throughout Northern Kentucky.

The Villa Hills Police Department issued a statement on Thursday warning residents about the rash of thefts.

The group of thieves usually looks for vulnerable cars on foot, police say. Those include unlocked cars in which the owner has left the key fob or keys or cars parked in open garages.

The group has been involved in several vehicle pursuits, including one in Villa Hills on Wednesday night.

They have hit every city in Northern Kentucky as well as areas south of the region and some locations in Ohio.

“I am asking that all residents lock their vehicles and remove all wallets, credit cards and such from these vehicles,” said Villa Hills Police Chief Col. Bryan Allen. “I also ask that residents secure their garage doors and do not leave keys and key fobs in the vehicles or in a place persons can get into.”

If you see any suspicious activities, call Kenton County Dispatch at 859.356.3191 or 911 immediately.

