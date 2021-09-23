Sunshine slowly makes a comeback

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today started out cloudy with a few scattered showers across northern portions of the viewing area. As the clouds gradually clear, rain chances will end this afternoon. With light winds and clear sky conditions, overnight lows are expected to drop into the chilly 40s.

Friday will be sunny, dry and much cooler with highs only in the lower 70s. Another front arrives on Saturday bringing early morning showers that may linger into late afternoon. We will dry out on Saturday afternoon/evening and remain dry through the rest of the weekend will be dry.

