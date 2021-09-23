Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sunshine slowly makes a comeback

Cooler temperatures stay for a few days
By Olga Breese
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today started out cloudy with a few scattered showers across northern portions of the viewing area. As the clouds gradually clear, rain chances will end this afternoon. With light winds and clear sky conditions, overnight lows are expected to drop into the chilly 40s.

Friday will be sunny, dry and much cooler with highs only in the lower 70s. Another front arrives on Saturday bringing early morning showers that may linger into late afternoon. We will dry out on Saturday afternoon/evening and remain dry through the rest of the weekend will be dry.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at a scene on Linden and Pulte streets.
2 bodies found in parked van in North Fairmount
Brittany Gosney interrogation and polygraph test on March 1 [Part 3]
‘You’re full of sh--!” Middletown mother who killed her son undergoes interrogation, polygraph
Ameka Thompson
Police searching for missing woman last seen in OTR
Corey Frank
Maximum sentence for man who repeatedly had sex with girl at Tri-State hotel
Police say the gunfire was the result of an altercation between two groups,
11-year-old boy hit by stray bullet in Villages at Roll Hill

Latest News

Olga Breese’s Morning & Midday Forecast
Olga Breese’s Morning & Midday Forecast
Frank Marzullo
Rain Tapers Thursday Morning
First Alert Video Forecast Update
Frank's Thursday Morning Forecast Update
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
First Weekend of Fall Ahead