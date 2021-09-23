Contests
Villa Hills police report rash of vehicle thefts, break-ins

Car Theft
Car Theft(WDBJ)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Villa Hills Police Department issued a crime alert Thursday after receiving multiple reports of vehicle thefts and break-ins.

The department said all the vehicle thefts are cars that the key fob or keys are left in the vehicle unlocked and the thefts from vehicles were from vehicles left open.

“I am asking that all residents lock their vehicles and remove all wallets, credit cards and such from these vehicles. I also ask the residents secure their garage doors and do not leave keys and key fobs in the vehicles or in a place persons can get into,” Chief of Police Col. Bryan Allen said.

Police said the group has hit every city in Northern Kentucky and south of the region. They have also hit locations in Ohio.

Allen said the group has been involved in several vehicle pursuits, including one Wednesday night.

He said the group is usually out on foot looking in cars and looking for opportunities for the thefts.

If you see any suspicious activities, you’re asked to call the Kenton County Dispatch Center at 859-356-3191 or 911.

