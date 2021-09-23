Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine announces vaccination incentives for younger Ohioans

By Kim Schupp
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced COVID-19 vaccination incentives for younger Ohioans.

Ohio will begin the “Vax-to-School program” for people ages 12-25.

Vaccinated Ohioans in this group can enter a drawing to win one of five $100,000 scholarships.

On Tuesday, the governor said the state is seeing the highest coronavirus hospitalizations since January.

“Today’s numbers show we have 459 newly reported hospitalizations of people of all ages in the last 24 hours - that’s our highest number since January. Even more startling is that more and more younger Ohioans are being admitted to the hospital for COVID,” DeWine said.

Some 398 of those patients hospitalized for COVID-19 last week are under the age of 50, the largest number of the pandemic.

Around 97 percent of patients of all ages in Ohio hospitals right now are unvaccinated.

“The clear difference between these younger Ohioans and older Ohioans is the rate of vaccination,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at a scene on Linden and Pulte streets.
2 bodies found in parked van in North Fairmount
Corey Frank
Maximum sentence for man who repeatedly had sex with girl at Tri-State hotel
Ameka Thompson
Police searching for missing woman last seen in OTR
Brittany Gosney interrogation and polygraph test on March 1 [Part 3]
‘You’re full of sh--!” Middletown mother who killed her son undergoes interrogation, polygraph
Mysterious photo sent to family of Middletown man missing for 35 years
Mysterious photo sent to family of Middletown man missing for 35 years

Latest News

She worked at the elementary for "many years," the superintendent wrote.
NKY elementary teaching assistant passes away from COVID-19 complications
Work to stabilize the uphill side of Columbia Parkway following a series of landslides in 2019...
Work to stabilize section of Columbia Parkway complete
Gov. DeWine discussing vaccination incentives for younger Ohioans
Sushi chefs Huiuk Bae & Jumsoo Kim stand alongside General Manger, Hector Mercado outside Neko...
Hyde Park sushi restaurant to open after fire, flooding