WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine announces vaccination incentives for younger Ohioans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced COVID-19 vaccination incentives for younger Ohioans.

Ohio will begin the “Vax-to-School program” for people ages 12-25.

Vaccinated Ohioans in this group can enter a drawing to win one of five $100,000 scholarships.

On Tuesday, the governor said the state is seeing the highest coronavirus hospitalizations since January.

“Today’s numbers show we have 459 newly reported hospitalizations of people of all ages in the last 24 hours - that’s our highest number since January. Even more startling is that more and more younger Ohioans are being admitted to the hospital for COVID,” DeWine said.

Some 398 of those patients hospitalized for COVID-19 last week are under the age of 50, the largest number of the pandemic.

Around 97 percent of patients of all ages in Ohio hospitals right now are unvaccinated.

“The clear difference between these younger Ohioans and older Ohioans is the rate of vaccination,” he said.

