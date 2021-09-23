Work to stabilize section of Columbia Parkway complete

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A two-year, $17.6 million project to stabilize a portion of the hillside along Columbia Parkway is now complete.

The construction covered over two miles on the uphill side of the parkway from Bains Street near downtown to just east of the William Howard Taft Road-Torrence Parkway intersection in East Walnut Hills.

Cincinnati’s Department of Transportation & Engineering began working on a long-term plan for the parkway following a series of landslides along the uphill side that peaked in winter and early spring 2019.

Mud and debris frequently spilled over the existing retaining walls onto the parkway, leading to emergency road closures.

City officials say westbound lanes of the parkway where equipment has been placed during construction will remain closed a few more weeks as crews repair inlets for drainage, install and repair wiring for light poles and repave.

Columbia Parkway is a five-lane thoroughfare that carries approximately 30,000 vehicles a day from the city’s east side into downtown.

