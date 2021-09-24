Bomb threat at Sharonville school was a possible diversion, police say

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A bomb threat called into a cosmetology school in Sharonville was followed by a call that claimed the threat was a diversion from a “real threat” elsewhere.

The situation began Thursday when a call from a private number came into the Paul Mitchell School reporting a bomb threat, police say.

A male voice said a bomb was present in the school and would go off in 30 minutes, then the call disconnected.

Students and occupants evacuated the school.

The Sharonville Fire Department responded. Police walked through the school with management and did not find anything suspicious.

Sometime shortly after police arrived at the school, the Hamilton County Communications Center received another call dealing with the threat.

The person on the call, according to police, claimed the bomb threat was a diversion and that the real threat was in Lockland and Reading.

Those police departments were alerted and responded to that caller.

Details of that subsequent investigation have not been released.

It remains unclear what the “real threat” was the caller described to dispatchers. Sharonville police did not describe the call further.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Sharonville Police Department at 513.563.1147.

