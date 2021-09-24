Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bomb threat at Sharonville school was a possible diversion, police say

A second caller said the “real threat” was elsewhere, according to Sharonville police.
Police investigate a bomb threat at a Sharonville cosmetology school.
Police investigate a bomb threat at a Sharonville cosmetology school.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A bomb threat called into a cosmetology school in Sharonville was followed by a call that claimed the threat was a diversion from a “real threat” elsewhere.

The situation began Thursday when a call from a private number came into the Paul Mitchell School reporting a bomb threat, police say.

A male voice said a bomb was present in the school and would go off in 30 minutes, then the call disconnected.

Students and occupants evacuated the school.

The Sharonville Fire Department responded. Police walked through the school with management and did not find anything suspicious.

Sometime shortly after police arrived at the school, the Hamilton County Communications Center received another call dealing with the threat.

The person on the call, according to police, claimed the bomb threat was a diversion and that the real threat was in Lockland and Reading.

Those police departments were alerted and responded to that caller.

Details of that subsequent investigation have not been released.

It remains unclear what the “real threat” was the caller described to dispatchers. Sharonville police did not describe the call further.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Sharonville Police Department at 513.563.1147.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at a scene on Linden and Pulte streets.
2 bodies found in parked van in North Fairmount
Mysterious photo sent to family of Middletown man missing for 35 years
Mysterious photo sent to family of Middletown man missing for 35 years
Corey Frank
Maximum sentence for man who repeatedly molested girl at Tri-State hotel
Ameka Thompson
Police searching for missing woman last seen in OTR
Brittany Gosney interrogation and polygraph test on March 1 [Part 3]
‘You’re full of sh--!” Middletown mother who killed her son undergoes interrogation, polygraph

Latest News

Paige Johnson
Paige Johnson’s family dreams of proper burial as trial drags on
Colerain High School Football Stadium
Middletown moves high-school football game at police urging
Villa Hills police say the thieves are usually out on foot scoping out unlocked cars with keys...
Ring of car thieves hitting ‘every city’ in Northern Kentucky, police say
Joshua Stanfield
Man recorded rape of teenage girl in Tri-County Mall bathroom, police say