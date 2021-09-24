Contests
Cincinnati police cruiser involved in Avondale crash

Cincinnati police say a police cruiser was involved in a crash in Avondale overnight.
Cincinnati police say a police cruiser was involved in a crash in Avondale overnight.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say a police cruiser was involved in a crash in Avondale overnight.

It was reported at Reading Road and Cleveland Avenue.

The officer and other driver are OK, police said early Friday.

The driver of the other vehicle was questioned by police.

FOX19 NOW will update this story when more information is released.

