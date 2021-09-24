Cincinnati police cruiser involved in Avondale crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say a police cruiser was involved in a crash in Avondale overnight.

It was reported at Reading Road and Cleveland Avenue.

The officer and other driver are OK, police said early Friday.

The driver of the other vehicle was questioned by police.

FOX19 NOW will update this story when more information is released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.