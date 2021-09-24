Contests
Cleveland police officer shoots man holding ax

Man shot went to MetroHealth in critical condition
By Damon Maloney
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm to 19 News that an officer was involved in a shooting early Friday morning.

Police were scattered around 12:25 a.m. the area of W. 106th Street and Lorain Avenue at the edge of Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood.

A spokesperson for Cleveland police said an officer shot a man who was making threats with an ax. That man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Cleveland EMS said the man shot appeared to be around 30 years old.

Why police were called to the area and specific details as to what led up to the officer firing their weapon remains unknown.

Tune into 19 News This Morning, from 4:30 to 7 a.m., for the latest updates.

