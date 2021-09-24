Elsmere police handing out gift cards instead of tickets

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Getting pulled over by the police is almost never a good thing, but in Elsmere you may get a gift card instead of a ticket.

It’s a new partnership between the Elsmere Police Department and Advance Auto Parts.

This program has been used in other parts of the country but is the first one here in the Tri-State.

Each of the Elsmere police officers will be carrying the gift cards in the event they see a driver with a burnt-out headlight, tail light, license plate light, or other minor issues.

“For every car make and model we’ll find you the part,” says Advance Auto Parts District Manager Billy Sullender.

FOX19 NOW asked the police chief how this program got started in Elsmere.

“It’s the first time, it’s a great company,” Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier said. “We reached out to them, they instantly became a team member and it’s a good thing to give back to the community.”

Advance Auto Parts gave the police department $1,500 initially but says this could be an ongoing partnership if it proves to be successful.

“Some of our drivers in our community can’t afford to fix minor issues for their cars,” said Chief Maier. “It’s a good tool to reach out for them. Instead of giving them a $150 ticket, which they can’t probably afford anyways, why not give them a gift card to Advance Auto? It’s a great safety initiative for vehicles.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.