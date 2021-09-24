Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fort Campbell soldier dies during diver training exercise

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The Army says officials are investigating the death of a Fort Campbell soldier during a diver training exercise.

Fort Campbell said in a statement that the soldier died Tuesday during the exercise at the Joe Swing Park Reservoir on the sprawling Army post along the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

The soldier went into the water while training and didn’t resurface.

Officials say a search began immediately with crews from multiple agencies including Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

A body was recovered on Wednesday. Officials say no further information will be released until the soldier’s next-of-kin is notified.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Police say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m.
Driver dies after fiery crash in Fairfield Township, sergeant says
All lanes were closed several hours on I-275 at Springfield Pike due to a crash.
I-275 reopens at Springfield Pike after crash
Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Celebrate the Bengals win with free Gold Star Chili

Latest News

Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.
Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames
Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR
The man has gone to several homes claiming he was an officer.
Police investigating reports of man impersonating officers in NKY
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Celebrate the Bengals win with free Gold Star Chili
Police say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m.
Driver dies after fiery crash in Fairfield Township, sergeant says