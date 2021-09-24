Contests
Friday meeting to discuss COVID vaccine requirement for CPS students

Andalusia High School student Anna Duffy receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jared Goffinet and Mike Schell
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A student COVID-19 vaccination policy will be a topic at Friday’s 9 a.m. meeting for the Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education’s Policy Committee, according to CPS board member Mike Moroski.

The policy would still need to be voted on and approved by the school board.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 12 and older.

Pfizer did say on Monday its vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon, according to the Associated Press.

Ohio law prohibits schools from requiring vaccines that have not been fully approved by the FDA, something the Pfizer vaccine received last month.

Moroski says all students would be required to get vaccinated if the policy is approved unless they are granted an exemption.

“Any eligible student, save those who have a legitimate opt-out, that Americans With Disabilities Act, religious exemption, etc., would have to be vaccinated by X, Y, Z date,” said Moroski.

CPS would be the first district east of the Mississippi River to implement a student vaccine policy, according to Moroski.

Parents who refuse to vaccinate their kids would have to show a negative COVID-19 test every single week, Moroski says. That is the same policy CPS employees must follow.

CPS employees are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The decision was unanimously approved earlier this month.

Exemptions are allowed if an employee can prove they have a medical or genuine religious reason not to get the vaccine.

