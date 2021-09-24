Juvenile victim at Cincy Children’s after West End shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting in the West End Thursday night that resulted in an underage victim being hospitalized.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 520 block of Derrick Turnbow Drive.

Police found a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound and transported them to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say an adult man arrived at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with gunshot wounds around the same time. The man was transported by a private vehicle.

It’s not clear if the adult victim is connected to the West End shooting.

Police also responded to rumors spreading on social media that there were more victims in the shooting―as many as five more―than CPD reported.

The single juvenile victim is the only victim confirmed by police, and CPD dispelled rumors to the contrary.

“This is false,” a CPD spokesperson said of the rumors.

CPD District 1′s Investigative Unit remains at the scene as of 10 p.m.

