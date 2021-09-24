Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man punches nurse for vaccinating wife without his consent, police say

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERBROOKE, Quebec (Gray News) - Police want to talk with a man they say assaulted a nurse who vaccinated his wife, the CBC reported.

He had told the nurse she needed his permission to give his wife the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Martin Carrier with the Sherbrooke Police Department.

Typically, adults don’t need the approval of a family to be vaccinated.

The alleged attack happened Monday at a Brunet pharmacy in Sherbrooke, about 90 miles east of Montreal.

The nurse was treated at a hospital for a possible concussion and facial injuries. She’s recovering at home.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 30 and 45 years old with a medium build. He’s said to be about six feet tall with short dark hair, dark eyes and large eyebrows.

The company that owns the pharmacy said alleged assault is unacceptable.

“We obviously condemn this gesture, which we deem unacceptable to the pharmacy teams who have been providing essential services since the start of the pandemic,” the Jean Coutu Group Inc said in a statement.

COVID vaccinations at the pharmacy have been suspended until further notice

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mysterious photo sent to family of Middletown man missing for 35 years
Mysterious photo sent to family of Middletown man missing for 35 years
She worked at the elementary for "many years," the superintendent wrote.
NKY elementary teaching assistant passes away from COVID-19 complications
Corey Frank
Maximum sentence for man who repeatedly molested girl at Tri-State hotel
Joshua Stanfield
Man recorded rape of teenage girl in Tri-County Mall bathroom, police say
Colerain High School Football Stadium
Middletown moves high-school football game at police urging

Latest News

In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Georgia abortion law to be argued in federal appeals court
President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden: Budget talks hit ‘stalemate,’ $3.5T may take a while
The superintendent announced the decision early Friday morning.
Ohio middle school cancels classes after another staff member dies
A haunted house actor used a real knife instead of a prop knife.
Haunted house actor accidentally stabs 11-year-old with real knife in Ohio
From left to right: Deputy Chris Saunders, Amy Schroder (nurse), Linda Meyer (bus aide), Roman,...
NKY school staff hailed as ‘true heroes’ for saving student’s life