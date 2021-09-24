Middletown moves high-school football game at police urging

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - This Friday’s football game between Middletown and Colerain will be moved from Middletown’s Barnitz Stadium.

The district announced the relocation in a statement on Thursday night, fewer than 24 hours before the game.

The game now will be held at Colerain High School Football Stadium.

Middletown police advised the move after multiple recent incidents in the neighborhood, according to the district.

“While decisions like these are never fun or easy, it is our duty to ensure the safety of our students, spectators and visitors,” a district spokesperson said.

The news follows a shooting Thursday afternoon on Louis Place that left two people hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, the district reported one of its school buses had been hit with BB gun pellets. The bus was not carrying Middletown students.

It is unclear if either the shooting or the BB gun incident is related to the police recommendation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.