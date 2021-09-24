Middletown police, school district give update on relocation of Middletown, Colerain football game

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police chief and the school district assistant superintendent will hold a 1 p.m. press conference to discuss the decision to relocate Friday’s game between Middletown and Colerain.

Middletown City School District decided to move the game from Barnitz Stadium to Colerain less than 24 hours before Friday’s kickoff.

Middletown police advised the move after multiple incidents in the neighborhood recently, according to the district.

The news follows a shooting Thursday on Louis Place that left two people hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, the district reported one of its school buses had been hit with BB gun pellets. The bus was not carrying Middletown students.

It is unclear if either the shooting or the BB gun incident is related to the police recommendation.

