NKY school staff hailed as ‘true heroes’ for saving student’s life

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Boone County Schools are calling several of their staff members true heroes for helping save the life of one of their students.

School Resource Officer Deputy Chris Saunders at Ockerman Middle School said on Wednesday a student’s ventilator battery died and the nurse on board had to start using a bag valve mask to manually breathe for the student.

The bus driver had pulled over and contacted the bus garage dispatch who called 911.

The bus was advised to stay in place until emergency personnel arrived. The school nurse was on her way home when she was notified of the situation and drove straight to the bus and took over bag compressions for the nurse on board.

Saunders said the nurse then got in contact with the student’s guardian and was advised that they had another battery at home.

The nurse instructed the bus driver to continue the route to get the student home.

“The bus driver was conflicted on what to do since transportation dispatch and first responders were instructing her to stay however, she did the best thing for the student and followed the advice of Nurse Amy ultimately saving the life of the young man,” Saunders said.

Once home, the student was transported inside where his ventilator was plugged into a power source and his oxygen saturation levels back where they needed to be.

“As a law enforcement officer, I can only imagine how trying it must have been for the driver to make the decision she did, and she knocked it out of the park along with the bus aides. Your nurses not only kept the situation under control from start to finish but they did it with cool, collective heads and the student not once thought anything was wrong. Everyone involved was instrumental in the success of this event by working together and I wanted you both to know firsthand the amazing actions of those we get to work alongside every day,” Saunders said.

We would like to recognize several of our staff members that are true heroes! Earlier this week there was a medical... Posted by The Boone County Schools on Friday, September 24, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.