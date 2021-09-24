Contests
NKY woman in rape case bragged about taking young boy’s virginity, police say

The woman allegedly befriended the 12-year-old and his friends, among whom the rapes were common knowledge.
Morgan Roberts
Morgan Roberts(Kenton County Jail)
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - An 18-year-old Northern Kentucky woman is accused of raping a 12-year-old boy multiple times.

Police arrested Morgan Roberts, of Bromley, last week on charges of sodomy, rape and sexual abuse.

“His mother found a text message on her young son’s phone indicating that someone had taken his virginity,” Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders said. “The mother was obviously concerned.”

Sanders says Roberts met the boy through his group of friends, all of whom are close to the boy’s age. Authorities aren’t sure how she met them originally.

“It’s a little bizarre,” Sanders said. “An 18-year-old is hanging out with 10-, 11-, 12-year-olds. But that seemed to be the case here, where he met her through other children.”

Court documents say Roberts made the children call her “mom.”

Sanders says the other children knew what Roberts did with the boy and that detectives interviewed each of them.

“It was somewhat common knowledge of what was going on, at least amongst the kids,” he said.

The rapes happened where Roberts was living in Bromley and also once at the boy’s home, Sanders explains.

“Female defendant sex offense cases are far more rare than male defendants,” he said.

Sanders says people need to take this case seriously.

“It’s just as illegal for a female to be doing this with a 12-year-old male as it would be with a 12-year-old female or, for that matter, an 18-year-old male,” he said. “Everyone is held to the same standards under the law.”

A judge on Thursday assessed Roberts a $10,000 cash bond.

Sanders says right now there is no evidence she has more victims but authorities are looking into it.

He says parents should talk to their children and possibly contact the police if they know she has been around their children.

