Ohio middle school cancels classes after another staff member dies

The superintendent announced the decision early Friday morning.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WXIX) - Miamisburg Middle School canceled class Friday following the death of another staff member.

Miamisburg City Schools Superintendent Dr. Laura Blessing announced the decision early Friday on Twitter.

Blessing wrote that the move follows the death of another Miamisburg Middle School staff member.

Circumstances surrounding the staff members’ deaths were not disclosed.

