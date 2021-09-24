Ohio middle school cancels classes after another staff member dies

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WXIX) - Miamisburg Middle School canceled class Friday following the death of another staff member.

Miamisburg City Schools Superintendent Dr. Laura Blessing announced the decision early Friday on Twitter.

Blessing wrote that the move follows the death of another Miamisburg Middle School staff member.

Circumstances surrounding the staff members’ deaths were not disclosed.

It is with sad regret that we inform you we have lost another staff member at Miamisburg Middle School.

There will be NO school today, Friday, September 24th for Miamisburg Middle School.

Staff and Students do not need to report. — Dr. Laura Blessing (@DrLauraBlessing) September 24, 2021

